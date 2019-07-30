World / Africa

Eskom to resume power supplies to Zimbabwe after cash-strapped country promises to pay R213m

30 July 2019 - 20:22 Kevin Samaita
Picture: REUTERS
Picture: REUTERS

Zimbabwe’s government says it has struck a deal to pay R213.3m to Eskom to receive 400MW of power from SA’s power utility.

Eskom and Zimbabwe’s government had been locked in talks for weeks to strike a power deal, as Zimbabwe is currently experiencing a severe power shortage with load shedding of up to 18 hours a day.

The power crisis has forced some Zimbabwean companies to shut down, further worsening the country’s economic crisis.

Zimbabwe’s energy minister, Fortune Chasi, has been in SA to plead for urgent power supplies from Eskom.

Addressing journalists after a cabinet meeting, acting energy minister Sekai Nzenza said Eskom had come to Zimbabwe’s rescue.

“On the measures to plug power outages, I can report that the Zimbabwe Electricity and Tariff Distribution Company (ZETDC) has engaged a local bank to the tune of a $15m guarantee to unlock supply of 400MW of power from Eskom.”

Zimbabwe currently owes about R327m to Eskom. It recently paid R140.2m to service its total debt after action was taken to cut the supply. 

However, Zimbabwe has a bad record of servicing its debt, and its government was forced to provide a bank guarantee to Eskom for the deal to be done.

Nzenza said: “At the same time, the ZETDC and the RBZ have also agreed with Eskom on a payment plan. These initiatives that have been put in place will enable us to have more power.”

She also revealed that Zimbabwe’s overall power shortfall stands at 582MW, adding that mining companies can pay for electricity in foreign currency to guarantee supplies.

Electricity is critical for Zimbabwe’s mining sector, the nation's biggest foreign currency earner.

Zimbabwe has previously imported up to 450MW from Eskom, but the SA power utility stopped the arrangement after Harare defaulted on its payments.

Earlier in July, President Cyril Ramaphosa agreed to assist Zimbabwe to solve its power challenges after meeting his counterpart, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on the sidelines of the African Continental Free Trade Area summit in Niger. After the meeting Ramaphosa told journalists he was willing to assist Zimbabwe but would engage Eskom.

Zimbabwe energy minister in SA, pinning hopes on Eskom’s help

Last month, Zimbabwe paid R140m of the R462m it owes Eskom
World
6 days ago

Zimbabwe: a state of despair

Inflation hit 175% in June. A drought has caused the Kariba dam to drop to 24% of capacity, which has hammered Zimbabwe’s power supply and ...
News & Fox
5 days ago

Zimbabwe increases fuel prices again, but pumps remain dry

The unrelenting price hikes are further burdening Zimbawean businesses, forced to use expensive diesel generators in the rolling power cuts
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Eskom to resume power supplies to Zimbabwe after ...
World / Africa
2.
‘Brownface’ ad and YouTube comeback stir racial ...
World / Asia
3.
Trump unleashes Twitterstorm on China as trade ...
World / Americas
4.
French minister calls Trump’s wine tariff threat ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.