PRAVIN GORDHAN
Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO
The hasty appointment is intended to fill the gap when CEO Phakamani Hadebe steps down on Thursday
30 July 2019 - 05:10
On the eve of which Eskom is set to announce its biggest financial loss ever, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan stunned the industry and investors by appointing Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza to a joint role as acting group executive.
The hasty appointment is intended to fill the gap when CEO Phakamani Hadebe steps down on Thursday. Mabuza is charged with seeking out a permanent CEO over the next three months.
