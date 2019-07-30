Carol Paton Writer at Large
National

Pravin Gordhan appoints chief to restructure Eskom

Gordhan says ‘an office’ rather than a single individual will be required and that Freeman Nomvalo will oversee the process

30 July 2019 - 18:15 Carol Paton
Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: SUPPLIED
Freeman Nomvalo. Picture: SUPPLIED

Public enterprises  Pravin Gordhan on Tuesday appointed former treasury accountant-general Freeman Nomvalo as chief restructuring officer (CRO) of Eskom, bringing the splitting up of the troubled company one step closer to reality.

Nomvalo is currently CEO of the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica), a position he took up in January. He has previously worked closely with Gordhan serving as one of the top treasury officials, during Gordhan’s first stint as finance minister.

Nomvalo was accountant-general between 2004 and 2013 after which he took on the job of CEO of the government’s State Information Technology Agency for two years. Between leaving the agency and joining Saica he worked as a business consultant.

Making the announcement Gordhan said that it had been decided that “an office” rather than a single individual was required and that Nomvalo was tasked with establishing that office. The CRO would report to both him, the minister of finance and board of Eskom, he said.

The CRO will be responsible for all aspects of transforming the business from debt management and restructuring to the building of capacity at Eskom.

A policy paper on the future of Eskom, which will outline how the split into generation, transmission and generation would take place, is expected to be completed by mid-September, said Gordhan.

The government would then engage in consultations with labour and other stakeholders to develop “a sufficient consensus” on the future of the company.

Organised labour has made it clear it opposes any form of privatisation of Eskom, as well as any liberalisation of the market which will see electricity delivered by private producers. 

Investors stunned as Jabu Mabuza appointed acting Eskom CEO

Investors and business see the hasty appointment as further evidence that the government remains flat-footed on Eskom
National
13 hours ago

Eskom announces record R20.7bn loss

Despite successive bailouts, the utility cites lower earnings, increased finance costs and higher costs for primary energy, in particular coal, for ...
National
3 hours ago

CLAIRE BISSEKER: Eskom is cannibalising the country’s future

Past efforts at fiscal consolidation have been wiped out, and political considerations have tied the hands of policymakers
Opinion
13 hours ago

Most read

1.
ANC accepts Reserve Bank’s mandate and ...
National
2.
Pravin Gordhan appoints chief to restructure Eskom
National
3.
ANC aware divisions impact the economy, says ...
National
4.
Labour department to cut back on costs in wake of ...
National

Related Articles

Eskom announces record R20.7bn loss

National

Ratings time bomb ticking as SA deficit widens

Economy

Public protector launches probe into Eskom’s IPP contracts

National

EDITORIAL: Fitch report is reason to panic

Opinion / Editorials

At Eskom, slowly — so very slowly — does it

Opinion

Kganyago rules out Reserve Bank lending money to Eskom

Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.