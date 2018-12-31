EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gold gangsters and sects on the beach
At the height of state capture, Dubai bought 34 tons of gold from SA
Dubai bought 34 tons of gold from SA between 2012 and 2016, when state capture was at its height, and the $1bn SA should have received for the gold is not reflected in the country’s trading accounts.
The less said about how the events on Clifton beach over the weekend will affect SA’s prospects for overseas tourism in 2019, the better.
There has been so much news in 2018, we nearly forgot the year started with polony trying to kill us.
The Financial Mail has listed the JSE companies burning though cash faster than a Gupta deployee on the Transnet board.
Gold ended 2018 in a neck-on-neck race with palladium while platinum drifted further into third place.
US President Donald Trump’s tweet on Saturday excited emerging markets on Monday morning — an indication of the fragile state they are in.
The tell-all book former president Jacob Zuma promised to write appears to have turned into a musical.
Jeff Bezos increased his lead as the world’s wealthiest man in 2018.