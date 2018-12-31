Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Gold gangsters and sects on the beach

At the height of state capture, Dubai bought 34 tons of gold from SA

31 December 2018 - 11:26 Robert Laing
Picture: REUTERS
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Dubai bought 34 tons of gold from SA between 2012 and 2016, when state capture was at its height, and the $1bn SA should have received for the gold is not reflected in the country’s trading accounts.

The less said about how the events on Clifton beach over the weekend will affect SA’s prospects for overseas tourism in 2019, the better.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

There has been so much news in 2018, we nearly forgot the year started with polony trying to kill us.

The Financial Mail has listed the JSE companies burning though cash faster than a Gupta deployee on the Transnet board.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Gold ended 2018 in a neck-on-neck race with palladium while platinum drifted further into third place.

US President Donald Trump’s tweet on Saturday excited emerging markets on Monday morning — an indication of the fragile state they are in. 

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

The tell-all book former president Jacob Zuma promised to write appears to have turned into a musical.

Very Visual

Graph of the day

Jeff Bezos increased his lead as the world’s wealthiest man in 2018.

