2018’s agents of anti-state capture

While it’s true that Ramaphosa has already made a number of vital appointments (such as Shamila Batohi as prosecutions boss), he will face the ultimate test in 2019, when he announces a reconfigured cabinet, after the elections in May.

Ramaphosa will be the face of the ANC’s election campaign. Indications are that his presence has vastly improved the party’s prospects: the ANC has even made inroads into the DA’s power base in the Western Cape, winning two councils from the party in recent by-elections.

But Ramaphosa will have to fight an election while battling to turn a sliding economy around, with a power utility that could prompt all three ratings agencies to downgrade SA to junk status. At the same time, he’ll have to appoint a new SA Revenue Service commissioner (the deadline for hopefuls to submit their CVs is on January 18), while also fixing crises at the Hawks and police.

If all goes well for him, in 2019 Ramaphosa will win a strong mandate from the electorate. It would strengthen his hand as he presides over a fractious ANC harbouring leaders who want to move against him at the party’s next national general council.

Zondo shows how

The long-awaited state capture commission, led by deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, got under way in August and has heard explosive testimony about the influence the Guptas had over former president Jacob Zuma.

Within the first few weeks, the ANC was moved to claim it "wasn’t on trial", but it was soon clear that the party was indeed in the dock.

The inquiry has placed Zuma and the ANC at the heart of state capture, in part because of what Zuma did and in part because of the party’s inability to stand up to him and his cohorts.

For a start, the commission heard that when the ANC raised concerns about the Guptas’ influence, Zuma said they were his "friends" and the only people who were willing to help his sons Duduzane and Edward when he was persona non grata.