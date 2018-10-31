EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Tom Moyane continues to lament his treatment
Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be, and it is ‘objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the purpose of its existence,’ Kuben Naidoo says
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Lawyers of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane accused judge Robert Nugent of denying their client "the right to confront his accusers, which is given even to the most vile mass murderers, serial rapists, etc".
Black First Land First's penchant for verbal and physical abuse — its past targets include protests outside the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence and against former Business Day editors Peter Bruce and Tim Cohen — was directed at members of the Oppenheimer family in parliament on Tuesday.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Gareth van Onselen lists the politicians who have been promoted rather than punished by President Cyril Ramaphosa for siding with former president Jacob Zuma against then public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
“Despite the efforts of the curator, the vortex of the black hole created by the role-players named in the investigator’s report has resulted in the disappearance of VBS’s substratum and it being objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the purpose of its existence,” is the verdict of Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.
Thanks to open source software, former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
Primary dealers that buy bonds directly from the South African government on Tuesday placed R4.17bn of orders, well below the R7.4bn average over the past eight months.
Please sign in or register to comment.