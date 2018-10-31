Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Tom Moyane continues to lament his treatment

Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be, and it is ‘objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the purpose of its existence,’ Kuben Naidoo says

31 October 2018 - 11:14 Robert Laing
.
.

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Lawyers of suspended Sars commissioner Tom Moyane accused judge Robert Nugent of denying their client "the right to confront his accusers, which is given even to the most vile mass murderers, serial rapists, etc".

Black First Land First's penchant for verbal and physical abuse — its past targets include protests outside the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence and against former Business Day editors Peter Bruce and Tim Cohen  —   was directed at members of the Oppenheimer family in parliament on Tuesday.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Gareth van Onselen lists the politicians who have been promoted rather than punished by President Cyril Ramaphosa for siding with former president Jacob Zuma against then public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

“Despite the efforts of the curator, the vortex of the black hole created by the role-players named in the investigator’s report has resulted in the disappearance of VBS’s substratum and it being objectively impossible for VBS to achieve the purpose of its existence,” is the verdict of Reserve Bank deputy governor Kuben Naidoo.

Thanks to open source software, former FNB CEO Michael Jordaan says the IT costs of running a bank are a fraction of what they used to be.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very visual

Graph of the day

Primary dealers that buy bonds directly from the South African government on Tuesday placed R4.17bn of orders, well below the R7.4bn average over the past eight months.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa rewarded ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: NPA's credibility deficit keeps it ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Jobs crisis needs action yesterday
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Down with service delivery and ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
CHRIS GILMOUR: Long4Life — can Brian Joffe do it ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: This is how Julius Malema got Floyd Shivambu to talk in ...
Opinion

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Big consulting firms were Tom Moyane's muscle
Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa tells FT that SA is ‘adopting an ...
Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Ajay Gupta says he will come to Zondo inquiry, but ‘not this ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.