EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Auditors should be put on hold until they get a clean audit themselves

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank has plenty of reasons for SA’s outlook not being all doom and gloom

06 November 2018 - 11:58 Robert Laing
Picture: iSTOCK
Picture: iSTOCK

Former Denel chair and now Jacob Zuma’s attorney, Daniel Mantsha, subjected former finance minister Pravin Gordhan to “extraordinarily belligerent attacks” for blocking a joint venture between the arms company and Gupta-affiliated VR Laser Asia.

In contrast to finance minister Tito Mboweni, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan believes SAA can be saved.

Chartered accountants should boycott their professional bodies until they audit themselves properly, argues Comair CEO Erik Venter.

“In advanced economies and emerging markets alike, dissatisfaction with economic outcomes has generated political developments that can create a vicious circle of bad economic decisions and further political disaffection,” warns Reserve Bank Lesetja Kganyago.

Jasco Electronics shareholders had the 1c dividend promised to them was yanked away on Monday when the technology holding company replaced its previously released 2018 financial results with properly audited ones.

Harmony Gold’s September quarter production increased because of the inclusion of the Moab Khotsong mine’s output, but the group reported a sharp increase in costs because of winter power tariffs.

Image: FiveThirtyEight

US voters tend to vote against the incumbent president’s party in the mid-term elections.

