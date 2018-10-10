EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Why is Competition Commission throwing so much work to former staffer?

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Veteran editors Anton Harber and Peter Bruce have very different views on the steps Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko outlined in an article titled A transformed Sunday Times that you can trust.

Harber, who was part of a study commissioned in 2007 to help the Sunday Times improve its accuracy and credibility — only to see his report hidden from the public and the newspaper's staff until it was leaked — calls for the industry to practise the transparency and accountability that it preaches.