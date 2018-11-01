Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Words matter. So do books about dictators (that’s you, Bolsonaro)

Actions matter. So do sex scandals and corruption allegations if you ever want to be president (that’s you, Gigaba)

01 November 2018 - 12:10 Robert Laing
Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES
Brazil's new president, Jair Bolsonaro. Picture: REUTERS/PILAR OLIVARES

By digging through the Panama Papers, among other sources, a joint investigation by the Financial Mail and amaBhungane uncovered some of the details of how Steinhoff’s top brass moved money raised on stock exchanges into their own pockets.

Shoprite shareholders attending the AGM were told the grocery chain’s chair Christo Wiese was absent because he had to give priority to another meeting.

Brazilian book readers picked up How Democracies Die to understand Jair Bolsonaro’s election much as US intellectuals dusted off Sinclair Lewis’s 1935 novel It Can’t Happen Here to understand the mass appeal of Donald Trump, writes Tony Leon.

Sex scandals, corruption allegations, threats of lawsuits, warring mistresses — home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba ticks all the boxes voters seek in presidents these days, Justice Malala reckons.

“Due to local competition, the JSE has already made adjustments. In July, it cut transaction fees, with an anticipated annual saving to the industry of about R50m,” says A2X CEO Kevin Brady.

Woolworths has decided to rebrand its Australian David Jones department store clothes as Woolworths Classic Collection.

The SABC’s wage bill was R3.1bn, and its total expenditure R3.5bn its 2018 financial year. It is looking at cutting 981 of its 3,376 permanent employees and 1,200 of the 2,400 freelancers.

Patrice Motsepe’s African Rainbow Capital is set to launch SA’s second black-managed life insurance company following an empowerment deal struck with Sanlam on Wednesday.

