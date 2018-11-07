EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Sandton City fires up its no-vacancies sign
Tito Mboweni is back from the private sector and is ‘ready!!’, and Woolworths broke labour law 16 years ago when it retrenched 144 employees
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
"You would have to pay someone to take SAA out of your hands," President Cyril Ramaphosa said in response to finance minister Tito Mboweni's suggestion to sell or close the state-owned airline.
Fired Sars commissioner Tom Moyane’s lawyers, Mabuza Attorneys, maintain he is “entitled” to hold his position as Sars commissioner until such time as he is “lawfully removed” through a disciplinary process or his term of office expires.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
"The only key difference between the DA and EFF is that on all affinity indicators the DA has declined over the past three years, possibly the consequence of messy internal party issues that are off-putting for voters," Stellenbosch University political science lecturer Collette Schulz Herzenberg.
"In short, the DA is a party of clichés and its leader is a mimic. Its messages are platitudes. Its organisational culture is increasingly defined by mediocrity. It doesn’t direct debate so much as respond to it," writes Gareth van Onselen.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Constitutional Court ruled that Woolworths did not follow correct labour law procedures 16 years ago when it retrenched 144 employees.
Pop-up stores and international standalone branches have helped Sandton City become fully let for the first time since it opened in 1973.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
US President Donald Trump accepted losing the House of Congress amazingly gracefully.
Very visual
Graph of the day
Jitters over the dollar have seen rand break back under R14/$ for the first time in three months.
Please sign in or register to comment.