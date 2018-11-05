EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: This is how Cape Town can save water cheaply
Who is on the list of people and firms that are ‘captured’, and why did 38% of Tsogo Sun shareholders vote against its remuneration report?
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
A list of 44 people and 25 companies who should be criminally investigated for their roles in state capture include home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba, former public enterprises minister Lynne Brown, and senior staff of McKinsey and KPMG.
When former president Jacob Zuma told then finance minister Pravin Gordhan in 2013 of his R1-trillion Russian nuclear power station plan, he was advised ‘to follow lawful procurement procedure for such an expensive project to avoid becoming mired in scandal’.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The easiest way for Cape Town to save water is to remove commercial forests and wild-growing invasive alien trees from its rain catchment areas.
"The DA's new hardline policy may garner it some extra votes in 2019, but it has, in effect, lowered the bar on the migration debate for all political parties," writes Institute for Security Studies researcher Ottilia Anna Maunganidze.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
At the AGM in October, 38% of shareholders voted against Tsogo Sun’s remuneration report. A spokesperson for Allan Gray, the second-largest shareholder with a 9.7% stake, confirmed it voted against the remuneration policy and report.
In Kelvin Dushnisky’s first results outing as CEO of AngloGold Ashanti, he said the world’s third-largest gold miner had put its shared Sadiola mine in Mali up for sale. He also guided the market to expect strong production and lower costs for the full year.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
Tuesday's US congress elections have seen the Democratic Party in the 10 costliest House of Representative races, having spent $142m to Republicans’ $96m, Reuters’ analysis found.
Please sign in or register to comment.