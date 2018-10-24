EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa tells FT that SA is ‘adopting an investment-friendly approach’
But Gareth van Onselen says Ramaphosa has fashioned his approach to power around compromise and majoritarianism, not vision and purpose
‘‘I accept we failed because nothing we did was implemented, which for me is distressing. My confidence that even 10% of what we recommended was done is low,’’ IT consultant Gartner’s SA and UK representative, and public-sector chief Michael Lithgow told the Nugent commission
Whether the National Prosecuting Authority considers former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen a good guy or a baddy depends on the case.
President Cyril Ramaphosa assured Financial Times readers that SA “aims to rebuild investor confidence, restore good governance in public institutions and create a supportive environment for investment”.
“Look at Ramaphosa’s actual record, inside and outside the ANC, and it is quite clear he is a follower, not a leader,” writes Gareth van Onselen.
“Many of the board members of VBS are chartered accountants, lawyers or other professionals. It is with good reason that the Treasury and the Reserve Bank were of the view that VBS was in good hands,” deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele told parliament.
ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is at the centre of a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a valuable Pierneef painting from the premier’s office in Bloemfontein.
Why would one of China’s “vocational education centres” buy 2,768 police batons, 550 electric cattle prods, 1,367 pairs of handcuffs, and 2,792 cans of pepper spray?
