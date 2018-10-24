Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Cyril Ramaphosa tells FT that SA is ‘adopting an investment-friendly approach’

But Gareth van Onselen says Ramaphosa has fashioned his approach to power around compromise and majoritarianism, not vision and purpose

24 October 2018 - 11:57 Robert Laing
President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER
‘‘I accept we failed because nothing we did was implemented, which for me is distressing. My confidence that even 10% of what we recommended was done is low,’’ IT consultant Gartner’s SA and UK representative, and public-sector chief Michael Lithgow told the Nugent commission

Whether the National Prosecuting Authority considers former KwaZulu-Natal Hawks boss Johan Booysen a good guy or a baddy depends on the case.

President Cyril Ramaphosa assured Financial Times readers that SA “aims to rebuild investor confidence, restore good governance in public institutions and create a supportive environment for investment”.

“Look at Ramaphosa’s actual record, inside and outside the ANC, and it is quite clear he is a follower, not a leader,” writes Gareth van Onselen.

“Many of the board members of VBS are chartered accountants, lawyers or other professionals. It is with good reason that the Treasury and the Reserve Bank were of the view that VBS was in good hands,” deputy finance minister Mondli Gungubele told parliament.

The Public Investment Corporation has paid R5.1bn for control of SA’s largest beef producer.

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is at the centre of a criminal investigation into the disappearance of a valuable Pierneef painting from the premier’s office in Bloemfontein.

Why would one of China’s “vocational education centres” buy 2,768 police batons, 550 electric cattle prods, 1,367 pairs of handcuffs, and 2,792 cans of pepper spray?

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In breaking news, Business Day is in Dr Survé’s bad books

Survé accuses a columnist of writing ‘driven by racism and a Goebbels-like tendency to repeat things, and [including] a blatant lie’
1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE: How Cyril Ramaphosa plans to translate political freedom into economic wellbeing

In this article originally published in the Financial Times, the president explains why he believes that SA can triumph again
4 hours ago

Not all doom and gloom as budget gives cause for economic optimism

New finance minister Tito Mboweni's medium-term budget policy statement gives the opportunity to assess the state of SA’s finances and the state of ...
2 days ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How Cyril Ramaphosa helped deliver Jacob Zuma’s failed state

Anyone really interested in the concept of ‘state capture’ should be looking first and foremost at the ANC cadre deployment policy
14 days ago

