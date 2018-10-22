EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Ajay Gupta says he will come to Zondo inquiry, but ‘not this moment’
Verimark’s share jumps as founder Michael van Straaten proposes to delist the direct retailer, and auditor-general Kimi Makwetu says his staff have been shot at
Checking the books of SA's corrupt municipalities is a dangerous job. Auditor-general Kimi Makwetu told parliament that his staff had been shot at, held hostage and had received death threats.
Ajay Gupta told the New York Times that the Zondo commission was simply not interested in hearing his side of the story.
Consulting group McKinsey & Company was paid by the Saudi Arabian government to track online critics. Before he was killed by Saudi agents, journalist Jamal Khashoggi was subjected to the kind of online harassment South African journalists suffered from Bell Pottinger.
"Bell Pottinger ran an effective campaign on behalf of the Gupta family to condemn the mainstream media as collaborators with white monopoly capital... The EFF has sprouted its own campaign," warns Ranjeni Munusamy.
Lonmin has pre-sold $200m worth of platinum to a Chinese buyer, enabling it to clear its $150m debt ahead of its takeover by Sibanye-Stillwater.
Verimark’s share price jumped 16.5% to R1.06 on Monday morning on news that founder Michael van Straaten has proposed to buy out minorities and delist the direct retailer.
The ultimate key to success and stability is growth, writes Investec Asset Management deputy MD Nazmeera Moola.
