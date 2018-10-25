EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Big consulting firms were Tom Moyane's muscle
Corruption Watch wants probe of Hogan Lovells, and Tim Cohen writes about the Mboweni way on display at the budget policy speech
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
If you think the post office is bad at delivering letters, try getting a welfare payment.
Anticorruption lobby group Corruption Watch has asked the Nugent commission to look into allegations that international law firm Hogan Lovells whitewashed its report on allegations of suspicious transactions in the bank account of former Sars second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
In many ways, big consulting firms acted as Tom Moyane's henchmen, working to neutralise all aspects of Sars's functioning.
"Tito Mboweni has a way. He meanders, he circles. He reflects and talks colloquially about something in his personal experience. It’s difficult to know where he is going or where he stands," writes Tim Cohen.
"And then he hits you with a very specific statement or decision."
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Just under 25% of shareholders voted against Truworths’ remuneration policy; 22% voted against Rob Dow’s reappointment to the audit committee and 20% against Michael Thompson’s reappointment to the same committee.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Tito or Tweeto? Cleverest budget preview headline award goes to former Citizen editor and now DA councillor Martin Williams.
Please sign in or register to comment.