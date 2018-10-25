Opinion

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Big consulting firms were Tom Moyane's muscle

Corruption Watch wants probe of Hogan Lovells, and Tim Cohen writes about the Mboweni way on display at the budget policy speech

25 October 2018 - 12:41 Robert Laing
Suspended SARS commissioner Tom Moyane. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

If you think the post office is bad at delivering letters, try getting a welfare payment.

Anticorruption lobby group Corruption Watch has asked the Nugent commission to look into allegations that international law firm Hogan Lovells whitewashed its report on allegations of suspicious transactions in the bank account of former Sars second-in-charge, Jonas Makwakwa.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

In many ways, big consulting firms acted as Tom Moyane's henchmen, working to neutralise all aspects of Sars's functioning.

"Tito Mboweni has a way. He meanders, he circles. He reflects and talks colloquially about something in his personal experience. It’s difficult to know where he is going or where he stands," writes Tim Cohen.

"And then he hits you with a very specific statement or decision."

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Just under 25% of shareholders voted against Truworths’ remuneration policy; 22% voted against Rob Dow’s reappointment to the audit committee and 20% against Michael Thompson’s reappointment to the same committee.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Tito or Tweeto? Cleverest budget preview headline award goes to former Citizen editor and now DA councillor Martin Williams. 

Very visual

Graph of the day

Image: Iress

International markets were not impressed by Wednesday's medium-term budget policy statement.

