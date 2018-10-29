EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: This is how Julius Malema got Floyd Shivambu to talk in parliament
Stuart Theobald says most of the money pledged at Cyril Ramaphosa's conference is part of existing capital spend plans, and JSE heads towards worst monthly performance in about a decade
“Unless you took R10m then you will be sad to stand before people‚ but if you have not taken it you are not hearing the nonsense they are saying because you have got an appointment with the future," EFF leader Julius Malema told his deputy Floyd Shivambu.
The ANC’s integrity commission has recommended that all party members implicated in the VBS Mutual Bank “heist” should be directed to step aside “from all leadership positions and all activities of the ANC”.
Most of the money pledged at President Cyril Ramaphosa's conference on Friday is clearly part of existing capital expenditure plans rather than new investments, writes Stuart Theobald.
Lukanyo Mnyanda was in London to witness what its mayor, Sadiq Khan, called the “biggest protest since the Iraq war”, with about 700,000 people taking to the streets to protest against the impending disaster that is Brexit.
The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) has turned to the courts to try to recoup some of its R250m loan to the Gupta family's Oakbay Resources & Energy.
Parliament’s portfolio committee on home affairs is seeking clarity on the drawn-out matter between Fireblade and home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba.
Home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba on Sunday apologised for his sexting video after he was blackmailed to pay R5m or be humiliated.
