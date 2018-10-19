EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Sars asks Treasury to restrict Bain from further contracts
Thuli Madonsela expresses concern about Nhlanhla Nene's resignation, and Vodacom says data prices could more than halve if state allocates more spectrum to operators
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Data prices could more than halve if the government finally gets around allocating additional spectrum, or radio frequencies, to network operators, says Vodacom CEO Shameel Joosub.
Former Sars chief operating officer Barry Hore would not have paid US technology consultants Gartner R200m, he told the Nugent commission.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
"I’m concerned that such a reaction will discourage future self-disclosure," writes former national public prosecutor Thuli Madonsela about the public outcry which culminated in Nhlanhla Nene's resignation as finance minister.
SA missed the international deadline for analogue signal switch-off on June 17, 2015 — three years ago — with little to show for the R10bn spent on it, writes Tim Cohen.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The rescue of the uranium mine owned by the Gupta brothers, Shiva, has got bogged down in a legal battle.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Crybaby of the day award goes to Independent Media Group proprietor Iqbal Survé. Not only do we continually crucify him, we don't call him doctor.
Very visual
Graph of the day
Sasol disputes industrial action by trade union Solidarity members is the reason for maintenance at its Secunda plant running behind schedule.
