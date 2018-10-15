EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Robert Nugent is biased against me, Tom Moyane protests
Tom Moyane describes himself as the most successful Sars commissioner in democratic history, calling the Nugent inquiry a witch-hunt and saying that he has been targeted by Pravin Gordhan out of “envy and downright jealousy”.
Former president Jacob Zuma started repaying his R7.8m VBS Mutual Bank loan to pay for his Nkandla homestead only after the bank was put under curatorship in March — 18 months after the loan was granted.
Conspicuously absent in the VBS scandal are the Gupta brothers. "And it is a surprise, considering how desperate they were for bank accounts and how desperate VBS was for more cash. Perhaps the Guptas were among the few who knew that VBS was not a safe place for their money," writes Stuart Theobald.
Having secured full ownership of the asset for a paltry sum, ArcelorMittal SA will decide in a few years whether it can restart operations at the Thabazimbi mine Kumba Iron Ore stopped two years ago.
Ten years after SA's largest fund manager, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), shook up the investment community by disclosing details of how it voted at company annual shareholder meetings, Sanlam Investment Managers (SIM) has finally fallen in line with what’s become the industry standard, at a time when disclosure requirements are set to be beefed up.
Former public protector Thuli Madonsela has urged the EFF to conduct its own internal forensic investigation into the VBS Mutual Bank scandal and probe if its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, was aware of his brother’s alleged involvement in it.
"Our visualisation neatly slices the latest 2017 GDP numbers from the World Bank, released on September 21, a few different ways. The underlying idea is that GDP is not a zero-sum game, meaning the pie can continue to grow for every country in the world and not just a few," How Much says about its latest infographic.
