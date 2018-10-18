Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Show us the money, Messrs Shivambu!

Medical aids, pension funds and the people who don’t always get what’s coming to them

18 October 2018 - 11:40 Robert Laing
The EFF’s Floyd Shivambu, brother of the, as yet, less famous Brian. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Sars chief IT officer Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane appears to have used her horrifying SABC performance as a rehearsal for her appearance before the Nugent commission of inquiry into Sars.

Only recent scandals at the Public Investment Corporation are are permitted to be investigated by retired judge Lex Mpati, former South African Reserve Bank governor Gill Marcus, and investment banker Emmanuel Lediga.

“Why say Floyd received R10m? ... We went through [his] financial statements. We cannot locate any money from VBS,” EFF leader Julius Malema says.

Disgruntled members of the medical aids Discovery and  Metropolitan Health have called on the government regulator to look into claims that were not fully paid.

The Unpaid Benefits Campaign has given pension fund administrator Alexander Forbes 14 days to act decisively on unpaid benefits it administers.

