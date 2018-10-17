Opinion

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Those without a moral compass shouldn’t throw around threats

The ANC is in turmoil; the DA is just staring on helplessly; and the EFF says it has dirt on Nhlanhla Nene (so let’s see it)

17 October 2018 - 11:50 Robert Laing
EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: ALAISTER RUSSELL
Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

Sars chief information technology officer Mmamathe Makhekhe-Mokhuane did not inspire much confidence during a TV interview about the taxman’s R1bn plan to fix its computer systems.

“Today ,the air at Sars reeks of intrigue, fear, distrust and suspicion. We have heard of it in evidence, and we have encountered it ourselves,” retired judge Robert Nugent wrote in his interim report.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

The EFF’s claim that it “is aware of many other dealings and dark secrets that compromise Nhlanhla Nene, and will reveal all if he does not voluntarily step down as a minister of finance”, sounds like blackmail to Steven Friedman.

“What the ANC internal wrangling over whether to institute a commission has done is leave the party without a proper strategy. Of course, this isn’t to suggest the opposition has one,” writes John Dludlu.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

SA’s credit rating may be upgraded, depending on certain economic reforms, Moody’s said in a research report on Tuesday.

Pick n Pay chair Gareth Ackerman says the private sector needs to step out of the shadows and do what it can to halt the damage politicians have been inflicting on the economy.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Very Visual

Graph of the day

SA has fallen from 47th to 61st in the annual ranking of global competitiveness compiled by the World Economic Forum.

