EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Sars's e-filing is taking SA back in internet-browser time
Hundreds of Discovery’s clients had their personal data disclosed in court papers that have been accessed by third parties, and Robert Mugabe speaks of betrayal by Jacob Zuma
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Many people have wasted hours trying to file their tax forms online at www.sarsefiling.co.za only to eventually discover Sars assumes everyone uses Microsoft Explorer — and its system does not support other browsers.
Though Explorer is now obsolete, with Microsoft switching to Edge, it looks like South Africans will have to keep it installed for years to come or go back to using pen, paper and snail mail.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe complains about Jacob Zuma's dependability.
Public Investment Corporation (PIC) CEO Dan Matjila's name is cropping up in investigations into corruption alarmingly often, notes Carol Paton.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The Mpumalanga government is taking steps to exclude part of the water-critical Mabola Protected Environment from a mining prohibition to pave the way for the development of a coal mine.
Hundreds of Discovery’s clients had their personal information such as names, ID numbers and contact details disclosed in court papers that have been accessed by third parties.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Very visual
Graph of the day
The SA mining index has, for the first time in a decade, outperformed the JSE all share index, though it’s worth noting that the Alsi has experienced a particularly difficult year.
Please sign in or register to comment.