EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: Sars's e-filing is taking SA back in internet-browser time

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

Many people have wasted hours trying to file their tax forms online at www.sarsefiling.co.za only to eventually discover Sars assumes everyone uses Microsoft Explorer — and its system does not support other browsers.

Though Explorer is now obsolete, with Microsoft switching to Edge, it looks like South Africans will have to keep it installed for years to come or go back to using pen, paper and snail mail.