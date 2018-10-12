Opinion

EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: No trucks to take out the City of Joburg's trash

This is how VBS seems to have used a loan from the PIC as a slush fund, and Trevor Manuel takes Anthony Butler's version of history to task

12 October 2018 - 11:39
Pikitup. Picture: SOWETAN
Pikitup. Picture: SOWETAN

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

It turns out the reason Johannesburg's refuse was not collected for a week was that the DA-controlled city failed to pay rent for its garbage trucks.

VBS Mutual Bank appears to have used a R350m loan from the Public Investment Corporation as a slush fund.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

Former finance minister Trevor Manuel was irked enough by the history recounted by university lecturer Anthony Butler in his column, The Treasury has always been embattled, its ministers always horse traders, to write a rebuttal.

"The ostensible legal strictures that prevented [former finance minister Nhlanhla] Nene from signing off on a nuclear deal did not deter Manuel from adding his signature to the strategic arms procurement package," Butler wrote.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Despite the absence of 2018 bonuses, Woolworths CEO Ian Moir, who drove the ill-fated Australian acquisition, still managed to pick up total remuneration of R30.5m

While many financial services firms are panicking from poor economic indicators locally and therefore moving funds offshore, PSG Konsult says it will focus on its home market.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

This satirical market report falls into the "many a true word spoken in jest" category.

Very visual

Graph of the day

Naspers has fallen even harder than its main asset, Tencent, in this year's emerging-market rout.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
TREVOR MANUEL: Mosebenzi Zwane’s power grab, and ...
Opinion
2.
KARYN MAUGHAN: EFF refuses to look in its own ...
Opinion
3.
EDITORIAL: The mystery of SA's missed economic ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
TIM COHEN: Mechanics tasked with fixing economy ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
SIKONATHI MANTSHANTSHA: Parable of the little ...
Opinion / Between the Chains

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.