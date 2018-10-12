EDITOR'S LUNCHBOX: No trucks to take out the City of Joburg's trash
This is how VBS seems to have used a loan from the PIC as a slush fund, and Trevor Manuel takes Anthony Butler's version of history to task
It turns out the reason Johannesburg's refuse was not collected for a week was that the DA-controlled city failed to pay rent for its garbage trucks.
VBS Mutual Bank appears to have used a R350m loan from the Public Investment Corporation as a slush fund.
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel was irked enough by the history recounted by university lecturer Anthony Butler in his column, The Treasury has always been embattled, its ministers always horse traders, to write a rebuttal.
"The ostensible legal strictures that prevented [former finance minister Nhlanhla] Nene from signing off on a nuclear deal did not deter Manuel from adding his signature to the strategic arms procurement package," Butler wrote.
Despite the absence of 2018 bonuses, Woolworths CEO Ian Moir, who drove the ill-fated Australian acquisition, still managed to pick up total remuneration of R30.5m.
While many financial services firms are panicking from poor economic indicators locally and therefore moving funds offshore, PSG Konsult says it will focus on its home market.
This satirical market report falls into the "many a true word spoken in jest" category.
