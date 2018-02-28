EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bankrupt water department counts costs of Nomvula Mokonyane’s tenure
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
Nomvula Mokonyane’s departure from the bankrupt Department of Water and Sanitation is likely to result in skeletons tumbling out of the closet.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Hilary Joffe says Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene is set to face political challenges as well as economic and fiscal battles.
Business has been much more celebratory of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle than the broader public — and with good reason.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
ARM is expecting to reverse its previous loss with a significant increase in headline earnings.
Media companies are compelled to answer for anticompetitive behaviour. But it is possible that not all of the 28 companies realise they are on the list, and are likely to settle quickly.
Former NDPP #MxolisiNxasana in the Concourt for the #ShaunAbrahams hearing. He says he’s willing to return to his post - and believes he was forced out because then President Zuma believed he would prosecute him for corruption. pic.twitter.com/kmwygOu6CX— Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) February 28, 2018
Please sign in or register to comment.