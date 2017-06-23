Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Zuma fights back about Duduzane’s right to work

Is a secret parliamentary vote comparable to employees being asked to decide whether or not to vote against their employer?

23 June 2017 - 11:46 Robert Laing
Duduzane Zuma, son of President Jacob Zuma. Picture: ALON SKUY/ THE TIMES
A visibly irate President Jacob Zuma told DA leader Mmusi Maimane there was no law that prevented his son, Duduzane, from becoming a businessman. Duduzane’s name has featured prominently in the leaked Gupta e-mails that detail the extent of the controversial family’s influence in government affairs.

Sacking Pravin Gordhan as finance minister has stalled a R1.5bn plan to help reduce youth unemployment.

A year ago nobody had heard of "radical economic transformation". It was not in a single ANC policy document or in any state directive. It was conjured from nothing and is now a defining feature of political discourse, writes Jonny Steinberg.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attack on the Reserve Bank followed Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane’s failed 2016 move to help the Gupta family out of its bank account problems by having the finance minister, instead of the central bank issue licences, writes Natasha Marrian.

Small suppliers are subjected to egregious contractual terms by big grocery chains, which has implications for their survival, for entrants to the sector and for job creation.

Dismantling Capevin, a JSE-listed holding company that holds a 26% stake in Distell as its only asset, could potentially also boost Distell’s international deal-making and investment appeal by collapsing an archaic and unpopular, pyramid holding company structure.

Annual costs of more than R3m were key considerations behind the move to delist Moneyweb which, with a market capitalisation of R26m, is one of the JSE’s smallest companies.

Parliamentary speaker Baleka Mbete got some guidance from the Constitutional Court on deciding on whether Zuma’s eighth no-confidence vote should be a secret ballot, but the judgment was careful not to prescribe and provided arguments in both directions.

Service delivery protests in May hit a record monthly high, with 40% more than a previous (May) 2012 record. While a significant 38% of May’s protests took place in Gauteng, protest activity was also pronounced in other provinces, notably the North West and KwaZulu-Natal at 18% and 16% respectively.

