EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In the first round, it’s EFF 1, Gupta family 0

Ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen have the dubious honour of playing hookey the most when it comes to meetings

21 June 2017 - 12:56 Robert Laing, Mosebenzi Zwane, Des van Rooyen and Reserve Bank
CHARGE OF THE RED BRIGADE: EFF supporters wait for the appearance of student leader Bonginkosi Khanyile in the Durban Regional Court in January 2017. Picture: ROGAN WARD

The Gupta family’s plan to snag a R51bn runway upgrade project from the Airports Company SA (Acsa), along with a luxury terminal at OR Tambo International Airport owned by the Oppenheimer family’s aviation company, Fireblade, may have suffered a setback thanks to the EFF.

Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to attend a meeting between the ANC and the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday, to discuss the controversial revised Mining Charter, but failed to pitch.

Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen have the reputation of being too busy attending meetings with people who count at the Saxonwold Shebeen to bother with less important. parliamentary gatherings.

The Reserve Bank is the only thing that stands in the way of a desire to print money, a response to debt and state expenditure that is out of control. Once that happens, Zimbabwean-style economic decay on a grand scale will follow. And collapse is inevitable, writes Gareth van Onselen.

Trying to get the police to obey the law may seem quixotic to some of us, but Leon Louw is putting up a brave stand.

In a remarkable U-turn on an anti-hedging sentiment often espoused by its CEO, Nick Holland, Gold Fields is selling three-quarters of its Australian gold output forward for the next six months to protect its large capital expenditure Gruyere project in the country.

Convinced there had to be a better way to store belongings than in containers or their equivalent, CEO Gavin Lucas and co-founders of Stor-Age established a model of light, bright, safe and secure self-storage lockups.

ArcelorMittal SA is still slowly sinking as the government continues to starve it of big infrastructure projects, while belatedly designating domestic steel for such purposes.

NEWS ANALYSIS: Zuma’s mallet has smashed an economy

The ANC’s glib approach to democracy has seen the economy founder in pursuit of disparate national agendas, writes Mark Allix
Economy
8 hours ago
Graphic: DOROTHY KGOSI
JEREMY CRONIN: The Mbeki camp needs to own up to its role in state capture

'The current disastrous, Gupta-led state-capture situation did not suddenly emerge out of nowhere with the advent of President Zuma’s first ...
Politics
2 days ago

Public protector’s report creates a conundrum, says Malusi Gigaba

The finance minister says the report calling for the Reserve Bank’s mandate to be adjusted leaves ‘confusion as to how it should be pursued’
National
4 hours ago

Mining Charter crisis

The imposition of the mining charter slashed the value of mining stocks by R50bn. These articles examine the crisis in depth
Business
2 days ago

IN-DEPTH: This time, miners are being set up for failure

It is all about compliance with highly prescriptive targets, rather than about the spirit of transformation, writes Hilary Joffe
Opinion
2 days ago

The Mining Charter vindicates the downgrade, says Fitch

The rating agency argues that the charter that was issued without industry consultation showed its decision to cut SA’s sovereign credit rating to ...
Economy
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Lonmin woes a mining portent

The government should watch what is happening at Lonmin and worry rather than pretend all is well
Opinion
1 month ago

