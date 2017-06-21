EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: In the first round, it’s EFF 1, Gupta family 0
Ministers Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen have the dubious honour of playing hookey the most when it comes to meetings
The Gupta family’s plan to snag a R51bn runway upgrade project from the Airports Company SA (Acsa), along with a luxury terminal at OR Tambo International Airport owned by the Oppenheimer family’s aviation company, Fireblade, may have suffered a setback thanks to the EFF.
Minerals Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane was meant to attend a meeting between the ANC and the Chamber of Mines on Tuesday, to discuss the controversial revised Mining Charter, but failed to pitch.
Mosebenzi Zwane and Des van Rooyen have the reputation of being too busy attending meetings with people who count at the Saxonwold Shebeen to bother with less important. parliamentary gatherings.
The Reserve Bank is the only thing that stands in the way of a desire to print money, a response to debt and state expenditure that is out of control. Once that happens, Zimbabwean-style economic decay on a grand scale will follow. And collapse is inevitable, writes Gareth van Onselen.
Trying to get the police to obey the law may seem quixotic to some of us, but Leon Louw is putting up a brave stand.
In a remarkable U-turn on an anti-hedging sentiment often espoused by its CEO, Nick Holland, Gold Fields is selling three-quarters of its Australian gold output forward for the next six months to protect its large capital expenditure Gruyere project in the country.
Convinced there had to be a better way to store belongings than in containers or their equivalent, CEO Gavin Lucas and co-founders of Stor-Age established a model of light, bright, safe and secure self-storage lockups.
Cyril Ramaphosa says we must address corruption.— Tom Eaton (@TomEatonSA) June 20, 2017
Cool. Here's the address:
Union Buildings
Government Ave
Pretoria
0002
You're welcome.
ArcelorMittal SA is still slowly sinking as the government continues to starve it of big infrastructure projects, while belatedly designating domestic steel for such purposes.
