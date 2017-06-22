EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Will the speaker or won’t she?
MPs get set for long days working on the Eskom inquiry, and officials at nearly every second municipality have been awarded contracts
Now that the Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the decision to hold the vote by secret ballot is at the speaker’s discretion, National Assembly speaker Baleka Mbete will have to weigh up her ambitions of being the ANC’s next leader and decide whether she will go against President Jacob Zuma, of whom she has been a strong supporter.
MPs have been told to prepare themselves for long days and potential weekend work as they set about uncovering the rot at Eskom, in an inquiry scheduled to start on August 1.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu found that at almost every second municipality, 110 municipalities in total, state employees were awarded contracts. At 46 municipalities, employees failed to declare their family members’ interest in awards and at 24 municipalities, employees failed to declare themselves.
Metadata sleuthing by the Daily Maverick’s Scorpio team has found that one of the names linked to the www.wmcleaks.com website around which most of the online pro-Gupta activity is centred, is former Sahara Computers IT "engineer" Saurabh Aggarwal, who joined the Gupta-owned company in 2008. At that time, his listed address was 3 Saxonwold Drive, Saxonwold. Yup, right next door to the mother ship at number 5.
With profits under pressure, the exodus of life insurance executives shows no abating.
Shares in Woolworths, once regarded as a recession-proof retailer, are trading close to three-year lows as the company finds itself stuck between SA’s stalling economy, the cash-guzzling turnaround of its David Jones acquisition in Australia and an impending competitive onslaught from Shoprite, which is moving upmarket.
Public Protector praises book by Holocaust denier & apartheid apologist who claims Verwoerd was victim of "international money." His latest: pic.twitter.com/0EHO7oqZ1O— Geoffrey York (@geoffreyyork) June 21, 2017
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s knowledge of central banking appears to come from reading conspiracy theorist Stephen Goodson whose books include A History of Central Banking and the Enslavement of Mankind, Inside the South African Reserve Bank: Its Origins and Secrets Exposed, and more recently Hendrik Frensch Verwoerd: South Africa’s Greatest Prime Minister.
The bulk of fines are dished out to motorists passing through Laingsburg on the N1 highway, and while barely a fifth of them are collected, they nevertheless play a vital role in shoring up the municipality’s finances.
