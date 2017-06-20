EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dudu Myeni tries to clean up her record as a director
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni appears to have lied to the companies tribunal in trying to clear her name regarding previous lies she told about the state-owned carrier buying 10 aircraft from Airbus.
The Independent Producers Organisation, which represents more than 100 independent television producers in the country, has expressed concern about the broke SABC’s failure to settle invoices in full.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attack on central bank independence can only be viewed as a political act in the wider context of a sustained attack by corrupt businesspeople and their political cronies on the Treasury, and on SA’s financial regulatory framework.
The economy is tanking more quickly than anyone expected. Following the downgrades and the beginning of the recession, some economists now predict that SA will follow the same path as other emerging markets and that we are in for at least a year of negative growth rates, writes Carol Paton.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
The South African bond market was stable on Tuesday morning, ignoring Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendation that the Reserve Bank’s constitutional mandate be changed from protecting the value of the rand to protecting South Africans’ "socioeconomic wellbeing".
In an unusually uncertain world, are index trackers the answer to investors’ concerns about protecting their wealth? The short answer is "no"; the slightly more involved response is "maybe".
Priorities By ZAPIRO https://t.co/scJxP5gkVl pic.twitter.com/5QPg2bhUVH— Daily Maverick (@dailymaverick) June 20, 2017
#NEWSGRAPHIC Otto Warmbier's timeline, from student tourist in North Korea to imprisonment, release in a coma, and death on Monday @AFP pic.twitter.com/Xypmv7k70e— AFPgraphics (@AFPgraphics) June 20, 2017
