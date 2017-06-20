Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dudu Myeni tries to clean up her record as a director

20 June 2017 - 13:30 Robert Laing
Dudu Myeni. Picture: GCIS

South African Airways (SAA) chairperson Dudu Myeni appears to have lied to the companies tribunal in trying to clear her name regarding previous lies she told about the state-owned carrier buying 10 aircraft from Airbus.

The Independent Producers Organisation, which represents more than 100 independent television producers in the country, has expressed concern about the broke SABC’s failure to settle invoices in full.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s attack on central bank independence can only be viewed as a political act in the wider context of a sustained attack by corrupt businesspeople and their political cronies on the Treasury, and on SA’s financial regulatory framework.

The economy is tanking more quickly than anyone expected. Following the downgrades and the beginning of the recession, some economists now predict that SA will follow the same path as other emerging markets and that we are in for at least a year of negative growth rates, writes Carol Paton.

The South African bond market was stable on Tuesday morning, ignoring Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s recommendation that the Reserve Bank’s constitutional mandate be changed from protecting the value of the rand to protecting South Africans’ "socioeconomic wellbeing".

In an unusually uncertain world, are index trackers the answer to investors’ concerns about protecting their wealth? The short answer is "no"; the slightly more involved response is "maybe".

