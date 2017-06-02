Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger likely to have to defend more than its ethics

02 June 2017 - 12:28 Robert Laing
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Ajay Gupta. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Stories of note

Bytes from the digital world

President Jacob Zuma spent a lot of time laughing at empty chairs on Thursday after opposition MPs boycotted his concluding speech in the budget debate.

Never mind US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s "back channel communications" with the Russians. Closer to home, we have Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma’s, e-mails with a Russian firm wanting access to SA’s president.

"As I’m at the tail end of the main acquisition of Optimal Coal, please ensure that a condition precedent is that the R2bn claim from Eskom is withdrawn or it becomes the seller’s problem," Mark Pamensky e-mailed on November 22 2015, when he was on the boards of both Eskom and the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources — which thanks to the power utility’s help got Glencore’s colliery for a steal.

In my opinion

Matters of debate

The leaked Gupta e-mails show how UK spin doctors Bell Pottinger crafted media statements for the MK Veterans Association and ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine to push the "white monopoly capital" narrative. The London-based PR firm appears to have been telling porkies when it said "Bell Pottinger’s sole contract was with Oakbay," writes Rob Rose.

Finding alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Mediclinic International CEO Danie Meintjes says if he had known more about Al Noor before acquiring the Abu Dhabi private hospital group, he would have still done the transaction, but at a lower price than £1.4bn.

Junk bonds are getting scarce. Total junk-bond issuance in May was the lowest for the month since 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Oh, very twitty

The lighter side of the web

Elon Musk pulled the plug on Donald Trump, quitting two White House advisory councils after the president withdrew from the Paris climate accord.

In other Musk related news, the first launch of a pre-flown SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule was delayed by lightning.

Very visual

Graph of the day

Global warming is a hot issue.

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
ROB ROSE: Checkmate for spin firm Bell Pottinger
Opinion / Editor's Note
2.
EDITORIAL: Barclays makes a graceful exit
Opinion / Editorials
3.
PETER BRUCE: What if Guptas are just a cog in a ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: The high price of giving Zuma ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Drip, drip of e-mails probably ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.