EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger likely to have to defend more than its ethics

"As I’m at the tail end of the main acquisition of Optimal Coal, please ensure that a condition precedent is that the R2bn claim from Eskom is withdrawn or it becomes the seller’s problem," Mark Pamensky e-mailed on November 22 2015, when he was on the boards of both Eskom and the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources — which thanks to the power utility’s help got Glencore’s colliery for a steal.