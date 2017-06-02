EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Bell Pottinger likely to have to defend more than its ethics
Stories of note
Bytes from the digital world
President Jacob Zuma spent a lot of time laughing at empty chairs on Thursday after opposition MPs boycotted his concluding speech in the budget debate.
Never mind US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner’s "back channel communications" with the Russians. Closer to home, we have Zuma’s son, Duduzane Zuma’s, e-mails with a Russian firm wanting access to SA’s president.
"As I’m at the tail end of the main acquisition of Optimal Coal, please ensure that a condition precedent is that the R2bn claim from Eskom is withdrawn or it becomes the seller’s problem," Mark Pamensky e-mailed on November 22 2015, when he was on the boards of both Eskom and the Gupta family’s Oakbay Resources — which thanks to the power utility’s help got Glencore’s colliery for a steal.
In my opinion
Matters of debate
The leaked Gupta e-mails show how UK spin doctors Bell Pottinger crafted media statements for the MK Veterans Association and ANC Youth League leader Collen Maine to push the "white monopoly capital" narrative. The London-based PR firm appears to have been telling porkies when it said "Bell Pottinger’s sole contract was with Oakbay," writes Rob Rose.
Finding alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Mediclinic International CEO Danie Meintjes says if he had known more about Al Noor before acquiring the Abu Dhabi private hospital group, he would have still done the transaction, but at a lower price than £1.4bn.
Junk bonds are getting scarce. Total junk-bond issuance in May was the lowest for the month since 2012, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
Oh, very twitty
The lighter side of the web
Elon Musk pulled the plug on Donald Trump, quitting two White House advisory councils after the president withdrew from the Paris climate accord.
Am departing presidential councils. Climate change is real. Leaving Paris is not good for America or the world.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 1, 2017
In other Musk related news, the first launch of a pre-flown SpaceX Dragon cargo capsule was delayed by lightning.
All eyes on White House as Trump prepares to announce whether or not US will abandon landmark global climate pact https://t.co/Gl61sQe6BJ pic.twitter.com/XRIFeMJdOQ— AFP news agency (@AFP) June 1, 2017
