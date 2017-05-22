Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Dirty politics is likely to feature in race for ANC

22 May 2017 - 14:13 Wilson Johwa
Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma with Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: AFP
Its going to get dirty, says Tito Mboweni, warning of dirty tricks in the ANC succession race.

Only a judicial inquiry into state capture held before the 2019 elections would clear the ANC, says Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The Land Claims Commission is to become a Chapter 9 institution: Minister admits to significant gap in land audits

Tim Cohen says the saga of "state capture" firm Regiments Capital reveals how corruption is really like an infection; it contaminates everything.

General Motors’ decision to exit SA highlights how crowded the local vehicle market is, with more than 50 brands and seven major manufacturers — and how difficult it might be for SA to hold on to all these producers, even with the production and development programme.

Michael Fridjhon argues that liquor remains a divisive issue across large swathes of the population, with all of the provincial legislatures happy to use it to attract votes.

Holiday clubs face tighter regulation, following an extensive probe by the National Consumer Commission.

The monetary policy committee meets this week, with the Reserve Bank expected to keep interest rates on steady.

The Independent Power Producer office is to become a subsidiary of the Central Energy Fund.

