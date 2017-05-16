EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Duduzane Zuma wanted me to meet Gupta family, Ngoako Ramatlhodi says
First it was Duduzane Zuma’s SMSes prompting former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to attend a meeting with the Guptas. Now it is Ngoako Ramatlhodi. Duduzane Zuma has been doing his bit to advance his and the Guptas’ interests.
Spare a thought for the humiliated woman aboard a South African Airways (SAA) flight that had to turn back to fetch a seatbelt extension.
The Eskom board and its chairperson must explain why they granted Brian Molefe an early retirement package knowing it was unlawful to do so.
Africa’s internet connectivity is fast catching up with that of its developed counterparts, allowing for innovations such as ConnectMed. This allows patients to access doctors via a video link (such as Skype) on their computers, tablets or smartphones and to get prescriptions, sick notes and referrals.
SAA’s projected loss dismissed as an "optimistic scenario" given the airline’s past failure to meet its profit forecasts.
Poverty fuels graduate’s dream https://t.co/GjAnFV4fjh pic.twitter.com/tYbsF3Zfpj— The Daily Dispatch (@Dispatch_DD) May 16, 2017
