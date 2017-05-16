Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Duduzane Zuma wanted me to meet Gupta family, Ngoako Ramatlhodi says

Eskom board must explain why Brian Molefe was granted an early retirement package, and this is why Comair is a successful South African company

16 May 2017 - 14:12 Wilson Johwa
Former Mineral Resources Minister Ngoako Ramatlhodi. Picture: TREVOR SAMSON
First it was Duduzane Zuma’s SMSes prompting former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas to attend a meeting with the Guptas. Now it is Ngoako Ramatlhodi. Duduzane Zuma has been doing his bit to advance his and the Guptas’ interests.

Eskom staff welcome returning CEO Brian Molefe as he promptly punts nuclear.

Spare a thought for the humiliated woman aboard a South African Airways (SAA) flight that had to turn back to fetch a seatbelt extension.

The Eskom board and its chairperson must explain why they granted Brian Molefe an early retirement package knowing it was unlawful to do so.

Africa’s internet connectivity is fast catching up with that of its developed counterparts, allowing for innovations such as ConnectMed. This allows patients to access doctors via a video link (such as Skype) on their computers, tablets or smartphones and to get prescriptions, sick notes and referrals.

Here are a couple of reasons Comair is a successful South African company.

SAA’s projected loss dismissed as an "optimistic scenario" given the airline’s past failure to meet its profit forecasts.

Still no easy ride at Lonmin, which is battling to achieve a turnaround.

Vodacom’s reverse expansion into the rest of Africa.

See-sawing rand causes Imperial to suffer foreign-exchange hedging losses.

