EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom still in the news, despite possible napping

Did Eskom’s Brian Molefe take early retirement — or was he retrenched? And is it time for Eskom’s Ben Ngubane to be subjected to more scrutiny?

17 May 2017 - 12:22 Wilson Johwa
Eskom CEO Brian Molefe. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Did Brian Molefe take early retirement — or was he retrenched? Eskom finds itself in a knot and is hard-pressed to spin Molefe’s re-appointment. This comes a few months after he resigned following the State Capture report, saying he wanted to clear his name.

MPs hear of another form of capture in the police force.

All’s quiet on the Sassa front — even planning for the takeover of grants distribution isn’t happening.

It is long overdue that Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane be subjected to some sort of scrutiny. Not only has he presided over a board at Eskom that has bent over backwards to do favours for the Guptas, he was also involved in dubious activities when chairman of the SABC.

Hilary Joffe explains how the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown were caught napping when they signed on Brian Molefe the first time round.

Steven Friedman warns against the growing over-reliance on the courts to challenge decisions taken by the executive, saying — given SA’s history — that allowing courts to tell a government elected by the majority what to do seems sure to be quickly rejected as a new form of minority rule.

Denel is still pursuing the full registration of Denel Asia — despite instructions from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba that the proposition be discarded.

Vodacom grows revenue from the Internet of Things, and is due to finalise a partnership for fibre network roll-out.

Are you a nonexecutive director? Its time that you register for VAT or face penalties.

TONY LEON: A tale of two seriously damaged presidents. One of them is ours

'The return of Molefe to Eskom and the ridiculous reasons offered for it makes even Trump’s explanation for firing James Comey seem plausible'
Politics
6 hours ago

EDITORIAL: The story of a brazen hijack

Brazen ‘business hijacking' story raises questions about the fate of the central villains: Brian Molefe and Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane
Opinion
8 hours ago

Now Eskom says Molefe was retrenched

Eskom Pension and Provident Fund CE justifies the fund’s decision to grant Molefe a R30m pension payout on grounds of early retirement on the basis ...
Companies
5 hours ago

GARETH VAN ONSELEN: How chaos has come to control Jacob Zuma

Much of Zuma’s ability to manipulate power lies in the organised chaos he orchestrates — but his relentless reshuffles come at a cost
Opinion
8 hours ago

HILARY JOFFE: Heads should roll over Brian Molefe blunder

‘A bizarre story has emerged of contractual dealings between the board and Molefe, who had Eskom and Lynne Brown over a barrel’
Opinion
8 hours ago

Downgrade will have ‘material impact’ on SOEs ability to raise funding

Public Enterprises Department says it will develop a response plan to strengthen investor confidence in the financial position of state-owned ...
Companies
7 days ago

MAGDA WIERZYCKA: Victories over self-interest a ray of hope

The next few months will be challenging for all of us. But SA has a proud history of activism
Opinion
7 days ago

