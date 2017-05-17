BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Eskom still in the news, despite possible napping
Did Eskom’s Brian Molefe take early retirement — or was he retrenched? And is it time for Eskom’s Ben Ngubane to be subjected to more scrutiny?
Stories of Note
Bytes from the digital world
Did Brian Molefe take early retirement — or was he retrenched? Eskom finds itself in a knot and is hard-pressed to spin Molefe’s re-appointment. This comes a few months after he resigned following the State Capture report, saying he wanted to clear his name.
All’s quiet on the Sassa front — even planning for the takeover of grants distribution isn’t happening.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
It is long overdue that Eskom chairman Ben Ngubane be subjected to some sort of scrutiny. Not only has he presided over a board at Eskom that has bent over backwards to do favours for the Guptas, he was also involved in dubious activities when chairman of the SABC.
Hilary Joffe explains how the Eskom board and Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown were caught napping when they signed on Brian Molefe the first time round.
Steven Friedman warns against the growing over-reliance on the courts to challenge decisions taken by the executive, saying — given SA’s history — that allowing courts to tell a government elected by the majority what to do seems sure to be quickly rejected as a new form of minority rule.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
Denel is still pursuing the full registration of Denel Asia — despite instructions from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba that the proposition be discarded.
Vodacom grows revenue from the Internet of Things, and is due to finalise a partnership for fibre network roll-out.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
This is Susan Shabangu, Minister of Women in the Presidency, who during the current outbreak of femicide has remained silent.— Tshepo Motsitsi (@tshepo_motsitsi) May 16, 2017
We are led? pic.twitter.com/SyTzZBsbkG
Please login or register to comment.