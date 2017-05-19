EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How much did Emfuleni’s mayor spend on fast-food?
The mayor of Emfuleni, in the Vaal, gorges himself on residents’ money. The figure is enough to give anyone else indigestion.
SA is on the brink, church leaders warn, saying beyond corruption, the country is in the throes of organised chaos.
The International Monetary Fund says SA will grow 1% in 2017, lifted by a good agricultural season and improving commodity prices.
Charmain Naidoo says the only way SA can address the abuse of women is for men to make it utterly unacceptable before it even happens.
Africa is no longer rising, it is falling. But the entire continent cannot be painted with a single brush.
Radical economic transformation might start with housing after all. A new housing bank is due to be launched, with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu describing the proposed financial institution as an "asset that our struggling black entrepreneurs have been waiting for".
Politicians shld stop visiting bereaved families of murdered victims for cheap publicity stunts & seriously work on reducing rampant crime— Barney Mthombothi (@mthombothi) May 18, 2017
