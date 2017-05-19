Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: How much did Emfuleni’s mayor spend on fast-food?

19 May 2017 - 14:29 Wilson Johwa
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Stories of Note

Bytes from the digital world

The mayor of Emfuleni, in the Vaal, gorges himself on residents’ money. The figure is enough to give anyone else indigestion.

SA is on the brink, church leaders warn, saying beyond corruption, the country is in the throes of organised chaos.

Are you a farmer at heart? Now you can trade lamb carcass futures, in addition to beef, on the JSE.

The International Monetary Fund says SA will grow 1% in 2017, lifted by a good agricultural season and improving commodity prices.

In My Opinion

Matters of debate

Charmain Naidoo says the only way SA can address the abuse of women is for men to make it utterly unacceptable before it even happens.

Former Nigerian president Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice for the failing rulers of SA.

Africa is no longer rising, it is falling. But the entire continent cannot be painted with a single brush.

Finding Alpha

The long and the short of the markets

Radical economic transformation might start with housing after all. A new housing bank is due to be launched, with Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu describing the proposed financial institution as an "asset that our struggling black entrepreneurs have been waiting for".

Upheaval at Group Five prompts shareholder to call for the appointment of a new board.

MultiChoice could be put up for sale, and MTN has given the opportunity some consideration.

Oh, Very Twitty

The lighter side of the web

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
Molefe’s R30m more illegal golden handshake than ...
Opinion
2.
ANTHONY BUTLER: Gripping tale of dirty apartheid ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
It’s carpe diem time for Malusi Gigaba
Opinion
4.
NATASHA MARRIAN: Now even the clergy are bashing ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
PETER BRUCE: Molefe kept on a diamond-studded ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.