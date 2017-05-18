BYTES FROM THE DIGITAL WORLD
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Few disagree with claim of development plan’s inertia
Manuel and Radebe disagree about the NDP, and it’s Lynne Brown’s turn to answer some difficult questions about Gupta’s Eskom ties
Stories of Note
Stories of Note
Trevor Manuel speaks for many when he says the NDP is a long way from implemenation, but Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe disagrees.
Now its Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown who has to answer for misleading comments over the Guptas’ preferential ties with Eskom.
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba explains his decision on the Oppenheimers’ application for customs and immigration services at its OR Tambo operation.
In My Opinion
Matters of debate
John Dludlu says Malusi Gigaba owes the Treasury’s former director-general, Lungisa Fuzile, a debt of gratitude for resigning. The finance minister now has a chance to appoint someone he trusts, notwithstanding Fuzile’s excellent tenure.
Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi seems to think that if wage earners are prepared to hand over some of their hard-earned cash to medical schemes to fund their future medical expenses, they would be willing to hand that same money over to the state in taxes to pay for the NHI.
Sikonathi Mantshantsha compares Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Ben Ngubane’s versions of events at Eskom, wondering if their past lives had anything to do with it. While Ramatlhodi endured police beatings and state-sponsored violence against struggle activists in the 1980s, Ngubane lived cosily in the arms of the apartheid government as a politician in the Bantustan government of KwaZulu.
Finding Alpha
The long and the short of the markets
MPs lash out at the possibility that the Public Investment Corporation, which invests funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, could be an equity partner for the perennial loss-maker SAA.
Eyebrows are raised as Steinhoff moves to consolidate its African retail assets through a listing on the JSE.
Oh, Very Twitty
The lighter side of the web
Oliver Mtukudzi on crisis in Zimbabwe: “I’m not a politician…I don’t know who is wrong” https://t.co/nkSKbW3tNy via @nehandaradio— Lance Guma (@LanceGuma) May 18, 2017
