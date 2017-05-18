Opinion / Columnists

EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Few disagree with claim of development plan’s inertia

Manuel and Radebe disagree about the NDP, and it’s Lynne Brown’s turn to answer some difficult questions about Gupta’s Eskom ties

18 May 2017 - 13:25 Wilson Johwa
Jeff Radebe. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA
Jeff Radebe. Picture: SIYABULELA DUDA

Trevor Manuel speaks for many when he says the NDP is a long way from implemenation, but Minister in the Presidency Jeff Radebe disagrees.

Now its Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown who has to answer for misleading comments over the Guptas’ preferential ties with Eskom.

Stuttafords: A slow descent into an uncertain future for SA’s 159-year-old retailer.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba explains his decision on the Oppenheimers’ application for customs and immigration services at its OR Tambo operation.

John Dludlu says Malusi Gigaba owes the Treasury’s former director-general, Lungisa Fuzile, a debt of gratitude for resigning. The finance minister now has a chance to appoint someone he trusts, notwithstanding Fuzile’s excellent tenure.

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi seems to think that if wage earners are prepared to hand over some of their hard-earned cash to medical schemes to fund their future medical expenses, they would be willing to hand that same money over to the state in taxes to pay for the NHI.

Sikonathi Mantshantsha compares Ngoako Ramatlhodi and Ben Ngubane’s versions of events at Eskom, wondering if their past lives had anything to do with it. While Ramatlhodi endured police beatings and state-sponsored violence against struggle activists in the 1980s, Ngubane lived cosily in the arms of the apartheid government as a politician in the Bantustan government of KwaZulu.

MPs lash out at the possibility that the Public Investment Corporation, which invests funds on behalf of the Government Employees Pension Fund, could be an equity partner for the perennial loss-maker SAA.

Eyebrows are raised as Steinhoff moves to consolidate its African retail assets through a listing on the JSE.

Strong market share gains add impetus to Dis-Chem’s plans for 200 stores by 2023.

Good week for Ngoako Ramatlhodi and bad week for Lynne Brown

Spare a thought for our public enterprises minister and take your hats off to our former mining minister
No canary in the coal mine

Ramatlhodi took a long time to raise state capture claims. But they do help piece the puzzle together
Minimum benefits review should not be dependent on NHI

Adjusting the PMB basket to include primary healthcare flouts the reasons for its existence, writes Johann Serfontein
Aaron Motsoaledi deflects attack by Cosatu on national health scheme

Cosatu accuses the health minister of betraying voters by offering medical schemes a lifeline
