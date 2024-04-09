JOHN KEMP: Oil funds turn bullish on rising Middle East conflict
Money managers buy the equivalent of 37-million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts
09 April 2024 - 05:00
London — Portfolio investors are increasingly bullish about oil as Saudi Arabia and its Opec+ allies restrict production in the face of rising demand and as the shadow war between Israel and Iran spills into the open.
Hedge funds and other money managers purchased the equivalent of 37-million barrels in the six most important petroleum-related futures and options contracts over the seven days ending on April 2...
