YAYA MOUSSA: Africa’s moment: media power in pivotal election year

With 19 African nations going to the polls in 2024, a strong media sector will be vital to help African electorates choose more effective and capable candidates.
While the media has in the past been weak in holding those in power to account, an empowered and independent media can serve as the catalyst to usher in a new wave of reformers and effective leaders to unlock Africa’s potential.
The media serves as a check on government power and a forum for fostering and promoting sustainable development. Africa is blessed with natural riches which, combined with its youthful population and global diasporas, can provide the building blocks for rapid development. Its emergence rests on building a system of checks and balances that hold the leaders accountable. The media is a critical component of such a system.
Gradually, a strengthened media sector is speaking truth to power. A notable example took place during Nigeria’s 2015 election, when reports of multiple corruption cases surrounding president Goodluck Jonathan, including $20bn missing from state oil firm NNPC, contributed to his defeat. Unlike past corruption coverage in Nigeria, the intense media glare in the run-up to the election almost certainly influenced the outcome, marking the first opposition win since 1999. This episode underscores the media’s potential to keep leaders in check and encourage effective leadership, as the spotlight on corruption subsequently informed the winner’s post-election reform efforts.
The impact of an empowered media was also demonstrated in SA when investigative reporting helped uncover high-level corruption involving the Jacob Zuma government and Gupta family. For example, through a series of articles known as the “McKinsey dossier”, the Daily Maverick revealed how consulting firm McKinsey became implicated in shady state contracts and money-laundering schemes.
These and other reports led to the establishment of the Zondo state capture commission, an inquiry that highlighted irregularities in McKinsey's dealings with state-owned firms, resulting in a repayment of $63m from the consultancy, as well as Zuma’s resignation. Such reporting illustrates the critical role of media in promoting transparency, fostering good governance and holding leaders accountable.
Despite these successes there is still a gap for a truly influential pan-African media outlet to set the agenda and speak truth to power on the continent. For example, there is a need for a major television news outlet with the reach, audience, and resources of global outlets such as CNN, the BBC and Al Jazeera, to engage Africa’s 1.4-billion citizens.
Establishing a strong, independent and professional African media sector requires the dismantling of both the political restrictions and the financial barriers news outlets face. In particular, media censorship remains a significant issue. According to the African Institute for Development Policy’s Africa Integrity Indicators, only Namibia and SA have “good” scores for media freedom in Africa. The vast majority of the countries in Africa received adverse scores, highlighting the prevalence of censorship on the continent.
Many African media groups rely on advertising revenue from governments to sustain themselves. In Rwanda, for example, 85%-90% of advertisements come from the public sector, while in Kenya 30% of media advertising revenue comes from government. Though it is a necessary source of funding, relying on governments for revenue creates clear conflicts of interest, stifles critical reporting on government activities and encourages self-censorship.
To overcome these challenges the media sector must explore alternative business models that can provide financial security while also maintaining editorial independence. This could include improving existing advertising strategies and implementing sustainable subscription models. Supporting alternative models will be a critical step towards reaching media independence, but it is also important to create an environment that protects press freedoms and produces quality journalism.
Increasingly, electorates are leveraging the power of social media. With over 570-million internet users in Africa who use social media channels, it is important that news outlets can quickly disseminate accurate information, as well as combat the spread of misinformation and the fake news that can proliferate on these digital platforms, particularly during electoral campaigns. Traditional outlets must keep pace and embrace these new technologies to keep citizens engaged and accurately informed.
With multiple elections taking place this year, a strong media sector will be vital in encouraging fair and transparent votes, good governance and subsequently effective leadership.
Moussa, a former IMF official, is founder of online video streaming service Africa Prime, and Africa Prime Initiative, a philanthropic project that provides grant funding to African artists.
YAYA MOUSSA: Africa’s moment: media power in pivotal election year
Strong media sector is vital in encouraging fair and transparent votes
With 19 African nations going to the polls in 2024, a strong media sector will be vital to help African electorates choose more effective and capable candidates.
While the media has in the past been weak in holding those in power to account, an empowered and independent media can serve as the catalyst to usher in a new wave of reformers and effective leaders to unlock Africa’s potential.
The media serves as a check on government power and a forum for fostering and promoting sustainable development. Africa is blessed with natural riches which, combined with its youthful population and global diasporas, can provide the building blocks for rapid development. Its emergence rests on building a system of checks and balances that hold the leaders accountable. The media is a critical component of such a system.
Gradually, a strengthened media sector is speaking truth to power. A notable example took place during Nigeria’s 2015 election, when reports of multiple corruption cases surrounding president Goodluck Jonathan, including $20bn missing from state oil firm NNPC, contributed to his defeat. Unlike past corruption coverage in Nigeria, the intense media glare in the run-up to the election almost certainly influenced the outcome, marking the first opposition win since 1999. This episode underscores the media’s potential to keep leaders in check and encourage effective leadership, as the spotlight on corruption subsequently informed the winner’s post-election reform efforts.
The impact of an empowered media was also demonstrated in SA when investigative reporting helped uncover high-level corruption involving the Jacob Zuma government and Gupta family. For example, through a series of articles known as the “McKinsey dossier”, the Daily Maverick revealed how consulting firm McKinsey became implicated in shady state contracts and money-laundering schemes.
These and other reports led to the establishment of the Zondo state capture commission, an inquiry that highlighted irregularities in McKinsey's dealings with state-owned firms, resulting in a repayment of $63m from the consultancy, as well as Zuma’s resignation. Such reporting illustrates the critical role of media in promoting transparency, fostering good governance and holding leaders accountable.
Despite these successes there is still a gap for a truly influential pan-African media outlet to set the agenda and speak truth to power on the continent. For example, there is a need for a major television news outlet with the reach, audience, and resources of global outlets such as CNN, the BBC and Al Jazeera, to engage Africa’s 1.4-billion citizens.
Establishing a strong, independent and professional African media sector requires the dismantling of both the political restrictions and the financial barriers news outlets face. In particular, media censorship remains a significant issue. According to the African Institute for Development Policy’s Africa Integrity Indicators, only Namibia and SA have “good” scores for media freedom in Africa. The vast majority of the countries in Africa received adverse scores, highlighting the prevalence of censorship on the continent.
Many African media groups rely on advertising revenue from governments to sustain themselves. In Rwanda, for example, 85%-90% of advertisements come from the public sector, while in Kenya 30% of media advertising revenue comes from government. Though it is a necessary source of funding, relying on governments for revenue creates clear conflicts of interest, stifles critical reporting on government activities and encourages self-censorship.
To overcome these challenges the media sector must explore alternative business models that can provide financial security while also maintaining editorial independence. This could include improving existing advertising strategies and implementing sustainable subscription models. Supporting alternative models will be a critical step towards reaching media independence, but it is also important to create an environment that protects press freedoms and produces quality journalism.
Increasingly, electorates are leveraging the power of social media. With over 570-million internet users in Africa who use social media channels, it is important that news outlets can quickly disseminate accurate information, as well as combat the spread of misinformation and the fake news that can proliferate on these digital platforms, particularly during electoral campaigns. Traditional outlets must keep pace and embrace these new technologies to keep citizens engaged and accurately informed.
With multiple elections taking place this year, a strong media sector will be vital in encouraging fair and transparent votes, good governance and subsequently effective leadership.
Moussa, a former IMF official, is founder of online video streaming service Africa Prime, and Africa Prime Initiative, a philanthropic project that provides grant funding to African artists.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
BIG READ: The press box is in injury time
UK Conservative donor spoke about ‘hating all black women’
Howls of protests as Britain ponders UAE-led bid to take over Daily Telegraph
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.