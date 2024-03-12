BIG READ: The press box is in injury time
Once the best source of sports news, it has now been relegated to the bench
12 March 2024 - 05:00
Before the TV sports studio there was the press Box, always upper case in the minds of its denizens if not in their copy. Today it hardly matters; in its diminished state, the press box no longer carries the capital clout it once did.
Now everyone is an expert. They’ve seen the televised game, heard the opinions and made up their minds even before the first print run is done. Gone are the days when the pen was mightier even than the cathode ray tube. It has since succumbed to the satellite dish, streaming, LCD and the 5G phone...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.