MIKE DOLAN: Is this Powell’s Greenspan exuberance moment?

Traders work as a screen shows US Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US. File photo: BRENDAN MCDERMID/REUTERS
London — The Federal Reserve may finally have interest rate markets back in the palm of its hand, but it is surely casting a wary eye on effervescent stocks that seem oblivious to its caution.
Fed chair Jerome Powell heads into two days of congressional testimonies this week confident his December message on modest interest rate cuts later this year has at last been heeded by chastened rate futures and treasuries.
But even half a glance at the AI-seeded surge in Wall Street stock indices to new records, and a near-frenzy in chipmakers and pretty much any stock linked with the artificial intelligence boom, will have him casting his mind back to the musings of predecessor Alan Greenspan.
Greenspan sparked brief market consternation in December 1996 when, in an otherwise long-winded speech on Fed history and its mandates, he opined on “irrational exuberance” in stock markets and what the central bank should do about it.
His relatively uncontroversial answer was that bubble-like stock prices were not the Fed’s concern, unless their mispricing infected the wider economy or the threat of them bursting risked destabilising financial stability at large.
But the now famous phrase hit home, upending what then seemed like frothy global stock prices for several days on a basic assumption that the Fed, which had held policy steady all that year, might be minded to prick the equity bubble with a hike.
“We as central bankers need not be concerned if a collapsing financial asset bubble does not threaten to impair the real economy, its production, jobs and price stability,” Greenspan said at the time, pointing to the lack of wider impact from the 1987 market crash.
“But we should not underestimate or become complacent about the complexity of the interactions of asset markets and the economy,” he added. “Thus, evaluating shifts in balance sheets generally, and in asset prices particularly, must be an integral part of the development of monetary policy.”
If only he had stayed true to that final line, many argue, we may well have avoided the even greater banking and mortgage-backed debt bubble he presided over during the following decade — a bubble that burst with devastating global consequences shortly after the Fed chief left office.
Perhaps the lesson for Powell is that Greenspan acknowledged the potential risks and did little to offset them: executing a modest rate rise in March 1997, but leaving policy on hold again for another 18 months and then cutting yet again in 1998.
In fact, even though the speech was considered a shot across the bows at the time, stocks only lost about 4% in the 10 days that followed and climbed back to record highs within six weeks.
As ING’s Chris Turner pointed out this week, the S&P 500 doubled in the three years after that speech, only peaking at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000. The eventual bust brought a three-year bear market and the index took some seven years to reclaim new highs.
Exuberance reprised
Yet Greenspan’s take on market “exuberance” has been reprised by many financial analysts in recent weeks to describe a similar set of circumstances facing Powell and team.
Just like during the 1991-96 period, the S&P 500 has doubled in about five years and almost trebled in 10 years.
Though not referring explicitly to stocks, Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic spoke last month of “pent-up exuberance” in the wider economy that could drive inflation back higher and how that underlined his caution about cutting rates.
While post-pandemic Fed rate rises and higher long-term borrowing costs have reined in the economy to some degree — the bond market has tightened a bit again since the start of this year — financial conditions more generally are loosening once again thanks to the resurgent stock market boom.
Goldman Sachs’ index on US financial conditions has this month eased to its lowest since August 2022, for example, with about 94 of the 151 basis points of the loosening since November accounted for by surging equities.
With US households now holding the highest share of equity in their savings portfolios since the 1980s, the wealth effect for well off ones may well be considerable.
Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann, for example, pointed out last week that central bankers are struggling to get services inflation under control in part because wealthier households were relatively immune to higher interest rates and still splurging on travel, restaurants and entertainment.
And so, bubble risk aside, there may be a cogent policy reason to worry about the effects of spiralling stocks.
But it depends on the way you look at it. Many argue central banks should cheer the AI investment boom as it spurs the sort of productivity leap that would allow economies to expand faster without overheating and obviate the need for higher rates to slow it down.
Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, reckons what looks like bubbly valuations for the stock market overall was simply down to the narrow lead of the Magnificent Seven megacaps, which have expected earnings growth over the year ahead almost five times that of the 493 remaining S&P 500 firms.
Unlike the late-1990s internet stocks that rose on hope, she said, these are real fundamental underpinnings. “This isn’t ‘irrational exuberance’ — it’s more like ‘rational exuberance’,” Hooper wrote.
While it is unlikely Powell would want to explicitly echo his now-tarnished Fed forefather, he may well be minded to calm things down a bit in his own inimitable way.
MIKE DOLAN: Is this Powell’s Greenspan exuberance moment?
Fed chair appears to have assured bond markets about modest rate cuts, but stocks aren’t playing ball
London — The Federal Reserve may finally have interest rate markets back in the palm of its hand, but it is surely casting a wary eye on effervescent stocks that seem oblivious to its caution.
Fed chair Jerome Powell heads into two days of congressional testimonies this week confident his December message on modest interest rate cuts later this year has at last been heeded by chastened rate futures and treasuries.
But even half a glance at the AI-seeded surge in Wall Street stock indices to new records, and a near-frenzy in chipmakers and pretty much any stock linked with the artificial intelligence boom, will have him casting his mind back to the musings of predecessor Alan Greenspan.
Greenspan sparked brief market consternation in December 1996 when, in an otherwise long-winded speech on Fed history and its mandates, he opined on “irrational exuberance” in stock markets and what the central bank should do about it.
His relatively uncontroversial answer was that bubble-like stock prices were not the Fed’s concern, unless their mispricing infected the wider economy or the threat of them bursting risked destabilising financial stability at large.
But the now famous phrase hit home, upending what then seemed like frothy global stock prices for several days on a basic assumption that the Fed, which had held policy steady all that year, might be minded to prick the equity bubble with a hike.
“We as central bankers need not be concerned if a collapsing financial asset bubble does not threaten to impair the real economy, its production, jobs and price stability,” Greenspan said at the time, pointing to the lack of wider impact from the 1987 market crash.
“But we should not underestimate or become complacent about the complexity of the interactions of asset markets and the economy,” he added. “Thus, evaluating shifts in balance sheets generally, and in asset prices particularly, must be an integral part of the development of monetary policy.”
If only he had stayed true to that final line, many argue, we may well have avoided the even greater banking and mortgage-backed debt bubble he presided over during the following decade — a bubble that burst with devastating global consequences shortly after the Fed chief left office.
Perhaps the lesson for Powell is that Greenspan acknowledged the potential risks and did little to offset them: executing a modest rate rise in March 1997, but leaving policy on hold again for another 18 months and then cutting yet again in 1998.
In fact, even though the speech was considered a shot across the bows at the time, stocks only lost about 4% in the 10 days that followed and climbed back to record highs within six weeks.
As ING’s Chris Turner pointed out this week, the S&P 500 doubled in the three years after that speech, only peaking at the height of the dot-com bubble in 2000. The eventual bust brought a three-year bear market and the index took some seven years to reclaim new highs.
Exuberance reprised
Yet Greenspan’s take on market “exuberance” has been reprised by many financial analysts in recent weeks to describe a similar set of circumstances facing Powell and team.
Just like during the 1991-96 period, the S&P 500 has doubled in about five years and almost trebled in 10 years.
Though not referring explicitly to stocks, Atlanta Fed boss Raphael Bostic spoke last month of “pent-up exuberance” in the wider economy that could drive inflation back higher and how that underlined his caution about cutting rates.
While post-pandemic Fed rate rises and higher long-term borrowing costs have reined in the economy to some degree — the bond market has tightened a bit again since the start of this year — financial conditions more generally are loosening once again thanks to the resurgent stock market boom.
Goldman Sachs’ index on US financial conditions has this month eased to its lowest since August 2022, for example, with about 94 of the 151 basis points of the loosening since November accounted for by surging equities.
With US households now holding the highest share of equity in their savings portfolios since the 1980s, the wealth effect for well off ones may well be considerable.
Bank of England policymaker Catherine Mann, for example, pointed out last week that central bankers are struggling to get services inflation under control in part because wealthier households were relatively immune to higher interest rates and still splurging on travel, restaurants and entertainment.
And so, bubble risk aside, there may be a cogent policy reason to worry about the effects of spiralling stocks.
But it depends on the way you look at it. Many argue central banks should cheer the AI investment boom as it spurs the sort of productivity leap that would allow economies to expand faster without overheating and obviate the need for higher rates to slow it down.
Kristina Hooper, chief global market strategist at Invesco, reckons what looks like bubbly valuations for the stock market overall was simply down to the narrow lead of the Magnificent Seven megacaps, which have expected earnings growth over the year ahead almost five times that of the 493 remaining S&P 500 firms.
Unlike the late-1990s internet stocks that rose on hope, she said, these are real fundamental underpinnings. “This isn’t ‘irrational exuberance’ — it’s more like ‘rational exuberance’,” Hooper wrote.
While it is unlikely Powell would want to explicitly echo his now-tarnished Fed forefather, he may well be minded to calm things down a bit in his own inimitable way.
Reuters
MIKE DOLAN: Forex markets likely to languish in the doldrums
MIKE DOLAN: US-China trade war is not quite deglobalisation
MIKE DOLAN: Neutral rate debate resurfaces as US economy refuses to crack
MIKE DOLAN: It’s all on the table — even really good news
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Asian shares take lead from weaker Chinese market
Gold stays close to three-month high
JSE lifts and world markets vary before Jerome Powell’s testimony
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.