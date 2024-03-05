Markets

Gold stays close to three-month high

Metal is flat on support from subdued US manufacturing and construction spending as traders await Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony

05 March 2024 - 07:38
by Harshit Verma
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/AKHILESH SHARMA
Picture: UNSPLASH/AKHILESH SHARMA

Bengaluru — Gold prices steadied near a three-month peak on Tuesday, supported by subdued US manufacturing and construction spending, as investors awaited testimony from Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and key jobs data later this week.

Spot gold was flat at $2,114.59/oz by 4.23am GMT, hovering around Monday’s levels of $2119.69 that marked its highest point since December 4. Meanwhile, US gold futures edged 0.2% lower to $2,121.60.

London’s gold price benchmark hit a record high of $2,098.05 per troy ounce at an afternoon auction on Monday.

“This rally in gold was triggered by the softer-than-expected US data and the pullback in real rates ... but there has been a general bias to buy dips and a positive underlying investor sentiment towards gold that has also made the market vulnerable to the upside,” UBS strategist Joni Teves said.

Data last week showed a further decline in US manufacturing in February, along with a gradual easing of inflation, while consumer sentiment remained weak.

Meanwhile, the Fed’s Raphael Bostic said on Monday that the bank is under no pressure to cut rates urgently, highlighting a “prospering” economy and job market.

Market focus now turns to Powell’s two-day congressional testimony on Wednesday and Thursday, in a jobs data-heavy week, as investors seek more clues on the health of the US economy and potential timing of the central bank’s rate cuts.

Lower interest rates boost the appeal of non-yielding bullion.

The world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), SPDR Gold Trust’s holdings were down 10% from the previous year by March 4.

“Even though gold ETFs have continued to sell, the pace of the selling has been reasonably measured, which suggests these are tweaks to the composition of the investor portfolio rather than investors losing faith in gold necessarily,” Teves said.

Spot platinum fell 0.7% to $890.95/oz, and palladium dropped over 1% to $950.13.

“Platinum should regain its lustre amid the ongoing substitution of platinum for palladium and strong auto sales,” analysts at ANZ said in a note.

Spot silver fell 0.8% to $23.71.

Reuters

Chinese shares drag Asian peers down

Markets in the region are already on the back foot after Wall Street’s retreat on Monday
Markets
3 hours ago

Oil treads water after Opec+ extends production cuts

The organisation and its allies have extended voluntary output decreases of 2.2-million barrels per day to the second quarter
Markets
20 hours ago

Global equities take their lead from Nikkei

Investors are ready for a slew of central bank events and key data releases
Markets
20 hours ago

Gold sticks close to two-month high

Metal’s key drivers ‘are what’s going to happen on the interest rate front,’ says Marex analyst Edward Meir
Markets
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid focus on key US data
Markets
2.
WATCH: Technical analysis on Barloworld, British ...
Markets
3.
Gold sticks close to two-month high
Markets
4.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets
5.
Oil treads water after Opec+ extends production ...
Markets

Related Articles

MARKET WRAP: JSE slips amid focus on key US data

Markets

WATCH: Market Report

Markets

WATCH: Technical analysis on Barloworld, British American Tobacco, Glencore and ...

Markets

JSE lifts as market players await new data

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.