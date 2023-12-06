JOHAN STEYN: Large language models — the key to unlocking corporate data
The latest artificial intelligence tools can transform how internal data is accessed and presented
In the corporate world, it is often the case that vast repositories of information are spread across numerous systems. The challenge of finding accurate and relevant information from various systems in corporations has become a significant hurdle, affecting efficiency, decision-making, and ultimately, the performance of internal staff.
One of the primary issues facing large corporations is the existence of multiple, often siloed, information systems. Ranging from internal databases and document management systems to customer relationship management platforms and enterprise resource planning software, these systems are typically designed to serve specific functions. As a result, crucial information is scattered, making it difficult for employees to locate and access the data they need efficiently...
