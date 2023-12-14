Barloworld braces for slowdown in mining equipment sales
SA's logistics and power crises likely to weigh on growth next year
14 December 2023 - 05:00
Diversified industrial company Barloworld expects its equipment business to come under pressure in 2024 due to weak commodity prices, which characterised much of 2023, adding to concerns that more jobs in the mining sector might be on the line next year.
“The market for mining equipment is expected to slow down in 2024 due to the slowing in commodity demand and weak commodity prices,” the group said in its annual report...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.