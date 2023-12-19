Sappi highlights the risks of doing business in SA
Logistics problems and community unrest are among the challenges Sappi is grappling with in SA
19 December 2023 - 06:31
Pulp and paper manufacturer Sappi, which employs more than 4,500 people nationwide, says it is keeping a close eye on potential social unrest as the country enters an election year amid poor service delivery.
The group, valued at R22.6bn on the JSE, said deep-rooted problems in SA’s state-owned ports and rail companies coupled with a disaffected population due to the lack of service delivery and job opportunities, made social unrest in SA an ever-present threat...
