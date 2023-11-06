Opinion / Columnists ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Groundhog day as Gaza conflict rages B L Premium

Current events in Gaza feel like Groundhog Day.

After the horrific attack by Palestinian Hamas militants in southern Israel a month ago that killed 1,400 Israelis and resulted in the kidnapping of more than 200 hostages, hardline Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu launched a relentless bombardment of the strip that has already killed many thousands of Palestinians, as well as 59 UN staff and 36 journalists. Homes, hospitals, mosques, churches, schools and the Jabalia and Bureij refugee camps have all been bombed...