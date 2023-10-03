EMILE MYBURGH: The legal watchdog must get its act together
The ‘Carte Blanche’ exposé is just one example of the Legal Practice Council being missing in action
03 October 2023 - 05:00
Jokes about lawyers overcharging their clients and being generally dishonest are legion. I have yet to go to a party where I didn’t hear at least one joke about lawyers stealing their clients’ money or lying to court.
But no-one who watched the recent edition of Carte Blanche about Eastern Cape attorney Zuko Nonxuba, who conned his clients out of R110m, could be amused. The fact that his victims are poor, rural children with cerebral palsy and their families makes it one of the worst excesses in this country’s legal history. ..
