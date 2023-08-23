EDITORIAL: If parliament asks the people to have their say it must take heed
Committee ends discussion of Basic Education Laws Amendment Bill without considering 9,500 submissions
23 August 2023 - 05:00
The Constitutional Court has rebuked parliament repeatedly for failing to consult the public properly when it considers legislation. Time and time again the court has scrapped new laws because MPs did not do a decent job.
The latest example is the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act, which the court threw out in May. It found that parliament breached its constitutional obligation to facilitate public participation when considering the legislation...
