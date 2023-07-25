HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: Prompt and decisive action needed to rescue SA’s defence industry
It is not impossible, but so much has been lost in the past five years that it requires a serious focus
25 July 2023 - 05:00
SA’s once very capable defence industry is in deep trouble. The government regularly makes noises about resuscitating it, but action has been notably missing. The situation is now at a state where prompt and decisive action is necessary if the industry is to survive, let alone prosper.
The key question is: should SA have a defence industry? The answer is yes, for both strategic and economic reasons...
