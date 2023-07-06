Opinion

CARTOON: Copycat EFF

06 July 2023 - 05:55 Brandan Reynolds
Thursday, July 6 2023
Thursday, July 6 2023

TOM EATON: Stuff the revolution, it’s time to sleep and eat

Economic Freedom Or Death team reminds us of a perhaps happier time when ANC Youth League still had youths
Opinion
2 days ago

Six opposition parties to discuss ‘moonshot pact’ to unseat ANC

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, United Independent Movement and the Spectrum National Party to hold a convention in August
National
1 day ago

Parties hostile to ANC not invited to Brics political party forum

ANC’s allies-only Brics Political Party Forum takes place in Johannesburg from July 18-20
Politics
12 hours ago

New ANCYL leaders aim to rally apathetic youth voters

ANC MP Collen Malatji elected ANC Youth League president on Saturday night
Politics
4 days ago
Wednesday, July 5 2023
Wednesday, July 5 2023
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
CARTOON: Copycat EFF
Opinion
2.
Be realistic about the use of green hydrogen
Opinion
3.
NDUMISO HADEBE: AI may dramatically improve ...
Opinion
4.
EDITORIAL: US court decision a setback for racial ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
GUGU LOURIE: Smart lockers transform online ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.