FREE TO READ | Social Justice magazine examines the impact being made at all levels

In this issue of Social Justice, we find out what high-profile activists such as Thuli Madonsela, the Centre for Social Justice director at Stellenbosch University and the Law Trust Research Chair professor in Social Justice, Lawson Naidoo, who heads up the Council for the Advancement of the SA Constitution, and Zackie Achmat, a veteran activist in the health, education and other sectors, are doing in their respective fields. Each one brings a unique perspective and a tireless commitment to fighting social injustice.

But we go beyond the high-profile social activist and also look at the work done by Ulpha Robertson and Yabonga, the organisation she formed 25 years ago to fight for the rights of young children and mothers with HIV. They have quietly done good work among some of the most vulnerable in our society.

We also look at the government’s dilly-dallying about making military land available for housing in Cape Town, a move that could significantly relieve the shortage of low-cost housing in the city.

