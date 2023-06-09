MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares touch strongest level since February 16
Investment would lift the nation not only educationally, but also materially
Proposed legislation will target China and other countries with loose environmental rules
Business Day TV talks to Financial Mail’s Natasha Marrian
Buyers sought due to the Swiss bank’s takeover by rival UBS
Business Day TV speaks to Esteban Giudici, senior policy adviser at Tracit
Business Day TV speaks to independent economist Duma Gqubule and political analyst Moeletsi Mbeki
The Middle East and North Africa had the fastest-growing cryptocurrencies market last year
Saudi Arabia tries to sportswash its human rights record by offering big bucks to top golfers and others not overly worried about people’s rights.
Italian Antonio Fuoco ends champions Toyota’s run of six successive poles
SA has about 730 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and it is crucial to evaluate their performance and explore ways to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness.
In 2019 the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) established an SOE review panel to research international models and a proposed way forward was presented to the cabinet. Our position has consistently been for co-ownership of noncore SOEs by entities and shareholders experienced in the respective sectors, and for a dedicated and separate law to govern SOEs. ..
KASHIF WICOMB: Restructuring Eskom signals a promising future for state entities
Private ownership of 30% is mooted, with 26 percentage points held by black people and workers part of the rest
