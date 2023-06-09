Opinion

KASHIF WICOMB: Restructuring Eskom signals a promising future for state entities

Private ownership of 30% is mooted, with 26 percentage points held by black people and workers part of the rest

09 June 2023 - 05:00 Kashif Wicomb

SA has about 730 state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and it is crucial to evaluate their performance and explore ways to enhance their efficiency and effectiveness.

In 2019 the Progressive Professionals Forum (PPF) established an SOE review panel to research international models and a proposed way forward was presented to the cabinet. Our position has consistently been for co-ownership of noncore SOEs by entities and shareholders experienced in the respective sectors, and for a dedicated and separate law to govern SOEs. ..

