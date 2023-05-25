Opinion

HELMOED RÖMER HEITMAN: The SA Air Force could do better in rescue missions if it had funding

In the late 1990s there was a fanciful notion that the SANDF would never again operate in Africa

25 May 2023 - 05:00 Helmoed Römer Heitman

Just more than two years ago 43 South Africans were trapped in Palma, northern Mozambique, when guerrillas captured the town. Most were rescued by helicopter crews of the Dyck Advisory Group, a private military company.

This year we had about 70 South Africans stuck in Khartoum when fighting broke out. Most were able to escape to Egypt on buses organised by Gift of the Givers, and others were able to hitch rides on French helicopters or on vehicles to Port Sudan. The SA Air Force deployed a C-130 Hercules transport plane with a Special Forces protection team to collect those in Egypt. Fortunately, the Special Forces team was not needed. ..

