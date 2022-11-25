Opinion

CARTOON: Eskom’s big illusion

25 November 2022 - 05:02 Brandan Reynolds
Friday, November 25 2022
Friday, November 25 2022

Eskom gets diesel lifeline — but still no funding

The lack of diesel worsens the level of load-shedding when Eskom’s power stations break down
National
1 day ago

PETER BRUCE: Not a drop of diesel and, worse, not the hint of a plan

Eskom has spent R11bn on fuel and wants another R15bn from the National Treasury
Opinion
1 day ago

Eskom’s adjusted 2021 loss jumps to more than R25bn

The utility originally reported an annual loss of R18.9bn for the period to the end of March 2021, its fourth straight deficit
News
2 days ago

EDITORIAL: It’s time for SA to lower its expectations (again)

For our own mental health and that of Eskom employees, we’ve got to stop clinging or just call it quits
Opinion
4 days ago

WATCH: Cut costs at Eskom could pay for diesel, says Dawie Roodt

Business Day TV speaks to Efficient Group chief economist Dawie Roodt
National
2 days ago
Thursday, November 24 2022
Thursday, November 24 2022
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
LETTER: Cape Town bucks trend
Opinion / Letters
2.
EDITORIAL: The message from Naspers/Prosus is ...
Opinion / Editorials
3.
CHRIS GILMOUR: One-trick pony perception ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
EDITORIAL: How to deal with the assassin Waluś’s ...
Opinion / Editorials
5.
BRIAN KANTOR: The climate — just how predictable ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.