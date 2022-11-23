Opinion / Columnists

PETER BRUCE: Not a drop of diesel and, worse, not the hint of a plan

Eskom has spent R11bn on fuel and wants another R15bn from the National Treasury

23 November 2022 - 19:43

As an interview, it could not have been more blunt. Energy writer Chris Yelland had called Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha: “I have just contacted the Eskom spokesperson by phone and received the following clear answers in respect of Eskom diesel supplies for the emergency diesel-driven open cycle gas turbines [OCGTs] at Gourikwa and Ankerlig,” Yelland wrote on Twitter on Sunday. He then ran the interview: 

Question: “Has diesel for the Eskom OCGTs run out?”..

